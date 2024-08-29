Overcast 72°

Man Identified In Deadly Shooting At NJ Transit Station In Long Branch

Authorities have identified a Newark man who was shot and killed at the New Jersey Transit station in Long Branch.

An NJ Transit train parked at New York Penn Station.

 Photo Credit: Chris Spiker
James Hailey, 43, was killed in the shooting, a Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson said on Thursday, Aug. 29. Long Branch police responded to the train station's platform at around 7:39 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

Officers found Hailey and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the shooting. NJ Transit didn't report any delays at the station.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443, NJ Transit police at 973-491-8952, or the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000, ext. 1373.

