Long Branch Murder Suspect Captured After Year On Run

Raheem Montes was arrested in Clayton County, Georgia, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

At 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 officers responded to Brighton Avenue between Ocean Boulevard and 2nd Avenue and found Elijah Buffaloe, a 31-year-old Long Branch resident struck by gunfire, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Montes was identified as the suspect and charged with murder in the first degree, Santiago said. He was also shot a 32-year-old Brick Township man that same evening, Santiago said.

Montes remains in custody in Georgia awaiting extradition, pending proceedings to be held in Monmouth County Superior Court, Santiago said.

