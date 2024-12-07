Long Branch Man Hospitalized After Red Bank Shooting: Prosecutor

Officers from the Red Bank Police Department responded to reports of gunfire on St. Mary’s Place, near Shrewsbury Avenue, at approximately 1:48 a.m., authorities said. Upon arrival, they discovered three shell casings at the scene.

Shortly afterward, the man was admitted to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper leg, according to the release.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and Red Bank Police Department are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios at 800-533-7443 or Red Bank Police Detective Sean Hauschildt at 732-530-2719.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400, using the P3 Tips mobile app, or by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Long Branch and receive free news updates.