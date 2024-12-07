Fair 33°

SHARE

Long Branch Man Hospitalized After Red Bank Shooting: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old Long Branch man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound following an overnight shooting in Red Bank, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday, Dec. 7.

A Red Bank Police Department vehicle. 

A Red Bank Police Department vehicle. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Red Bank Police Department @redbankpolicedepartment
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers from the Red Bank Police Department responded to reports of gunfire on St. Mary’s Place, near Shrewsbury Avenue, at approximately 1:48 a.m., authorities said. Upon arrival, they discovered three shell casings at the scene.

Shortly afterward, the man was admitted to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper leg, according to the release.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and Red Bank Police Department are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios at 800-533-7443 or Red Bank Police Detective Sean Hauschildt at 732-530-2719.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400, using the P3 Tips mobile app, or by clicking here.  

to follow Daily Voice Long Branch and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE