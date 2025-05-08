Overcast 59°

SHARE

Long Branch Man Arrested While Peering Through Woman’s Window: Police

A 50-year-old Long Branch man was arrested and charged on Monday, May 5 after he was found trespassing in backyards in West Long Branch, authorities said.

Roberto Durand

Roberto Durand

 Photo Credit: West Long Branch Police
Sam Barron

Roberto Durand was caught trespassing in the backyard of an 80-year-old woman, who had noticed several items moved over the previous two weeks, West Long Branch police said. Durand had watched the woman inside her residence from various windows throughout the month of April.

Durand was apprehended while actively peering through her window, police said.

Detectives are seeking additional information about Durand’s activities and are aiming to identify other possible victims throughout the surrounding towns, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 732-229-5000 ext. 250 or 732-229-5000 ext. 213, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Long Branch and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE