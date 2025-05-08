Long Branch Man Arrested While Peering Through Woman’s Window: Police

Roberto Durand was caught trespassing in the backyard of an 80-year-old woman, who had noticed several items moved over the previous two weeks, West Long Branch police said. Durand had watched the woman inside her residence from various windows throughout the month of April.

Durand was apprehended while actively peering through her window, police said.

Detectives are seeking additional information about Durand’s activities and are aiming to identify other possible victims throughout the surrounding towns, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 732-229-5000 ext. 250 or 732-229-5000 ext. 213, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Long Branch and receive free news updates.