Partly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Homicide At Long Branch Condo Complex: Prosecutor

A homicide at a condominium complex in Long Branch on Thursday, June 12, is under investigation, authorities said.

Long Branch police

Long Branch police

 Photo Credit: LBPD
Sam Barron

The homicide occurred at Pier Village on Chelsea Avenue, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said. 

 The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and the Long Branch Police Department are actively investigating the incident, Santiago said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Department Detective Joseph Spitale at 732-222-1000 Ext 1339.  

to follow Daily Voice Long Branch and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE