Homicide At Long Branch Condo Complex: Prosecutor

The homicide occurred at Pier Village on Chelsea Avenue, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and the Long Branch Police Department are actively investigating the incident, Santiago said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Department Detective Joseph Spitale at 732-222-1000 Ext 1339.

