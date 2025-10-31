At 6:17 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, Long Branch police responded to Route 36 and Branchport Avenue after a man, later identified as Fernando Pinho was attempted to cross Route 36 when he was hit by a BMW SUV, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

Pinho was rushed to Monmouth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:58 p.m., Santiago said. The driver remained on scene, Santiago said.

Born in Portugal, Pinho was a fisherman, restauranteur and car salesman before moving to the United States, where he ran his own construction company, according to his obituary from the Damiano Funeral Home website.

He was an active member of Long Branch's Portuguese community, serving as president of the Portuguese Club of Long Branch, his obituary reads.

Pinho doted on his grandchildren, always giving them M&Ms, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife, Maria, his children, Paul, Paula and Pedro, his four grandchildren, Jenna, Alea, Apolonia and Miles and numerous other family members and friends, his obituary reads.

A Mass was held Friday, Oct. 31 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch and he will be buried in Portugal, according to his obituary.

The crash remains under investigation, Santiago said.

To view his obituary, click here.

