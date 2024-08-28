'Beyond Devastation:' Family Mourns Loss Of Long Branch Woman Found Dead In Alabama

As of Wednesday, Aug. 28, more than $5,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the family of Long Branch resident, Miyell A. Johnson, who also went by, Kimberly Ann Agere, 29.

No foul play was suspected in Johnson's death, after her body was found on Saturday morning, Aug. 10, as reported by ABC3340.

"Miyell A. Johnson, was a delightful young lady," her mother wrote on the GoFundMe. "She was sweet & funny, she also loved to sing,dance & was her own beautician[sic]."

Johnson was the middle child between two of her sisters and brothers.

"We & her loved one's are all beyond devastation," her mother, Aanissah Muhammad, writes. "We will love, reminisce and miss her dearly."

Funds from the campaign will help in bringing Johnson's body back to New Jersey and for her burial.

Click here to donate.

