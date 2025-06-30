2 Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Long Branch TikTok Star: Monmouth County Prosecutor

On Thursday, June 12 at 8:58 p.m., Long Branch police responded to the beach area between the shoreline and the boardwalk of Pier Village for a report of shots fired, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said. Upon arrival, officers discovered Chrystopher Whyte suffering from a single gunshot wound, Santiago said.

Whyte was pronounced dead at the scene, Santiago said.

The juvenile is charged with juvenile complaints that include murder and multiple weapons offenses in the shooting of White, Santiago said. Darius Exilus, an 18-year-old Woodbridge is charged with multiple weapons offenses, authorities said.

Whyte, who had more than 92,800 followers on TikTok, was known for his infectious energy — dancing in his car and surprising fans with backflips. His last video, in which he's sitting in a beach chair in the sand at Long Branch, had racked up more than 6 million views.

He was a former football player at Woodbridge High School, according to MaxPreps.

