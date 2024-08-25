Teen Girl Dismembered In Harvey Cedars Boating Accident, Report Says

Harvey Cedars police did not detail that accident and said only that it was "tragic" and under investigation with New Jersey State Police.

According to NBC Philadelphia citing a source, a teen girl was dismembered after being run over by the boat, operated by her father.

"As the investigation is in its preliminary stages, we ask that you keep the family and community in your thoughts and prayers," Harvey Cedars police said.

Click here for more from NBC Philadelphia.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Long Beach Island and receive free news updates.