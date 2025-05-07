'Seinfeld’s' Jason Alexander Appearing At Jersey Shore Film Festival

Jason Alexander, who won multiple Emmys for playing George Costanza on “Seinfeld” will be the keynote speaker at the film festival, which runs from Wednesday, June 4 to Sunday, June 8.

Alexander will be appearing at a 25th anniversary screening of the movie he directed, “Just Looking,” on Friday, June 6, followed by a Q-n-A session.

On Saturday, June 7, Alexander will take part in an intimate keynote conversation about storytelling, filmmaking and his career.

“I am honored and flattered that the Lighthouse International Film Festival has chosen to honor the glorious little film I made nearly 25 years ago,” Alexander said in a statement. “Most artists make things not for dreams of profit but out of passion and inspiration. I hope this film and this festival will inspire and nurture the passions of our next generation of storytellers and filmmakers.”

“Just Looking” is a dramedy about a sex obsessed 8th grader in 1950s Bronx who spends a summer in Queens on a mission to witness “the act of love.” The film received mixed reviews at the time of its release.

The Lighthouse International Film Festival will be celebrating its 17th year.

