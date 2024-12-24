Firefighter Airlifted Battling Long Beach Island House Fire, New Photos Released (Update)

The crew member was airlifted to a trauma center after falling and suffering a head injury, the Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post. It happened during a house fire on Holly Drive in the Loveladies section of Long Beach Island on Monday, Dec. 23.

First responders got to the scene at around 4:18 a.m., the Long Beach Township Police Department said in a news release. Firefighters had to extinguish some flames that rekindled at around 2 p.m. and crews stayed on site until around 8 p.m., dealing with a full day in below-freezing temperatures.

The Ocean County Fire Marshal was still looking into what sparked the fire but the preliminary cause appeared to be electrical. There were no signs that the fire was suspicious as of press time.

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home was worth an estimated $6.3 million, according to its Zillow listing. The 5,517-square-foot house was located along Barnegat Bay.

The seasonal home was vacant and no other injuries have been reported.

