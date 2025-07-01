Dead Whale Washes Up In Long Beach: Marine Mammal Stranding Center

At 7 a.m., the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said it responded to report of a large, deceased whale in the process of washing ashore at 130th Street at Beach Haven Terrace in Long Beach Township.

With the assistance of the Long Beach Township Department of Public Works, the heavily decomposed whale was secured and transported to the Department of Public Works yard to be examined by MMSC staff, the MMSC said.

The animal was a female Humpback whale, measuring 29.5 in length, the MMSC said. The carcass was in the advanced stages of decomposition, and therefore no longer viable for further biological sampling, the MMSC said.

The whale was identified as the same whale first observed deceased and floating approximately 3.5 miles offshore from Harvey Cedars on Monday, June 23, the MMSC said. The whale's remains were buried by Long Beach Township, the MMSC said.

