Body Found Near Shoreline At Barnegat Lighthouse State Park: Njdep

State park police were dispatched to the area at around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson said.

The person's body was discovered off the western shore of the High Bar Harbor section in Long Beach Island Township.

The body was sent to the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy will be performed to identify the person and the cause of death.

Barnegat Lighthouse was first illuminated in 1859, NJDEP also said.

