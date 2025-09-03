USPS Worker Delivers Quadruplets At Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Instead, the technician paused.

“I think there’s another head up there,” she said. Moments later, a doctor counted aloud: “One, two, three — and then four.”

Aja froze: “I just thought, are you sure it’s not another placenta?”

The mom-to-be was now expecting quadruplets — without fertility treatments. With twins on both sides of her and her fiancé Emmanuel’s families, she joked it almost felt destined.

Her pregnancy was far from easy, but Aja kept working her USPS job until just a month before delivery. That determination carried her to 34 weeks — an impressive milestone for quadruplets.

On July 1, she and Emmanuel welcomed three boys, Ean, Evan, and Eamon; and a girl, Alayha. The boys share their father’s first initial, while Alayha shares her mother’s.

The delivery room was a carefully choreographed scene: more than 20 doctors, nurses, and specialists moving in sync.

“Each baby had their own dedicated team of five medical providers from the NICU,” Aja said. “Everyone was so nice… they talked me through the whole process.”

Dr. Claudine Sylvester, who cared for Aja throughout her pregnancy, called it “an honor” to be there for the delivery and praised the seamless coordination among multiple hospital departments.

The newborns spent their first days in the NICU, cared for by around-the-clock staff. “Caring for quadruplets was a rare and extraordinary experience, but our team was fully equipped for a moment like this,” said Dr. Joanne Bishara, Director of Neonatology.

For Aja, that support was everything. “The NICU team makes you feel comfortable, and you don’t have to worry,” she said. “I could take a nap and know my babies were being well cared for.”

Now home with their eight-year-old big brother, EJ, the family is settling into a busy new routine.

“It’s crazy. I still can’t believe it,” Aja said. “Sometimes I’m still in amazement… just to naturally carry four babies at one time, it’s amazing. They’re here, and they’re perfect.”

