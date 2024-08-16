Saudi Arabian Stole School Bus From Livingston, Busted In PA: Feds

In Jan. 2023, police in Livingston responded to a report of a break-in and during a search of a backpack at the home, found a Saudi Arabian passport with the name Bader Alzaharani, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Two days later, a Livingston school bus was reported stolen from a parking lot across the street from the home where the break-in occurred, Sellinger said.. Alzahrani was located in Stroudsburg, Pa., and police recovered the keys to the stolen school bus, Sellinger said.

Alzaharani pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced next month, Sellinger said.

