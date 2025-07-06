Kushner Breaks Ground On New Development At Site Of Westminster Hotel In Livingston

The 280-unit project, known as Livana Livingston, officially broke ground on Thursday, June 26, at 550 West Mt. Pleasant Ave. The development is located at the site of the Westminster Hotel, which opened in 2003 after Kushner Companies acquired and reimagined a former Travelodge motel on the site.

According to RE-NJ, the project became “a destination for the community and a prominent asset in the family’s hometown.” Livana will have 56 affordable housing units and a building for residents ages 55 and up, RE-NJ said.

According to NJ Advance Media, the 55-and-up building will have a fitness center, a game room with billiards, pickleball courts, and more. The all-ages building comes with a gym, party room, a pool, a movie room, a speakeasy, and more.

The 9-acre site also includes a neighboring parcel that previously held the former Somerset Regal Bank building.

Livana has locations in East Hanover and Fair Lawn, with Livingston and Colts Neck, and more in the works.

Daily Voice has reached out to Kushner for additional details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Livingston and receive free news updates.