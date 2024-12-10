Shrewsbury Native Alisyn Camerota Begins Bold New Chapter Post-cnn: 'Welcome To Reinvention'

Camerota was an anchor on CNN for a decade until she announced her departure from the network on Sunday, Dec. 8. Her on-air farewell highlighted her gratitude for 10 years of "incredible opportunities" and the support of viewers.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Camerota posted on Instagram for the first time since her final CNN show, offering a glimpse into her new life.

"Hi Friends — Welcome to Reinvention," Camerota said in the post. "This is what it looks like when one of life’s earthquakes destroys your foundation. You rebuild, even while still sifting through the rubble."

The Westport, CT, resident reflected on her new daily routine, which includes brainstorming show concepts, answering emails, and creating new content from what she joked was her "Global Bedquarters."

"When life hits us with curveballs, it’s unsettling — and it’s a golden opportunity — for a new path," she said. "Thanks for being with me on the ride. More soon..."

Camerota also poked fun at her new in-home studio with a purple background and a podcasting microphone.

"You can see the unironed backdrop that we ordered off the internet," she said. "You can see the sides of the wall because I don't know how to frame something without an entire design team that I've always had at different networks. You can see the desk that I don't quite fit under."

In her final moment on CNN, Camerota spoke about how it was an honor to tell "some of the biggest stories of our lifetimes."

"I've interviewed presidents and heroes and extraordinary people, the kind of peak career experiences that I had dreamed of since I was a teenager," Camerota said. "I'm always touched when a viewer comes up and tells me that I helped them get through these challenging times."

Wolf Blitzer, Camerota’s former colleague at CNN, spoke fondly of her contributions. "The Situation Room" host called her an "outstanding journalist" and wished her well in her future endeavors.

Camerota's departure from CNN came at the end of a very challenging year for her. In September, she announced her husband Tim Lewis died after a two-year battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

"I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility, and bravery than Tim," she shared at the time.

Camerota also released a book in May called "Combat Love", which reflected on her tumultuous teenage years in New Jersey, and her then-strained relationship with her mother.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Little Silver-Shrewsbury and receive free news updates.