Monmouth County Coach Who Sexually Abused Three Teen Gymnasts Indicted, Prosecutors Say

A grand jury indicted 56-year-old Sasha Raught of Manchester Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Monday, Sept. 16. He was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and three counts of second-degree sexual assault in June 2023.

Investigators said the first two teens were sexually assaulted when Raught coached at Shrewsbury Gymnastics in the early to mid-1990s. The third teen was abused in 2008 when Raught worked for Jonas Gymnastics Academy in Marlboro.

Raught was arrested at his home in May 2023 and brought to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. He wasn't listed as an inmate on the jail's website as of press time.

According to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, Raught was deemed ineligible to coach gymnastics on Monday, July 3, 2023. He had been suspended and given a no-contact directive in September 2020.

Anyone with information about Raught should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443.

