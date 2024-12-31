Fair 50°

Major Water Main Break Creates Traffic Chaos On Route 35 In Shrewsbury (Developing)

A significant water main break has closed most of Route 35 in Shrewsbury, officials said.

A cruiser for the Shrewsbury Borough (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Shrewsbury Pba
All northbound lanes on Route 35 were closed on Tuesday, Dec. 31, the state Department of Transportation said. Only one of two southbound lanes remained open near Broad Street (Monmouth County Route 520) and Newman Springs Road.

The traffic operations center for NJDOT first reported the incident at around 5 a.m., urging drivers to use caution and plan alternate routes to avoid delays.

Crews were on-site working to address the break, but officials have not yet provided a timeline for repairs or when lanes might reopen. Drivers were also encouraged to avoid the area.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

