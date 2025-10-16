Wrongful Death Suit Filed By Mom Of Woodland Park Boy Killed By Car

The complaint, filed Tuesday, Oct. 14, by Lauren J. Colangelo, names the owner of the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle, the Borough of Woodland Park, and the County of Passaic as defendants in the death of Nicola Domenico Colangelo, who was killed on March 10 at the intersection of McBride Avenue and Rose Place.

According to the lawsuit, a person (whose name Daily Voice is withholding because they were not charged or cited) was driving a white 2023 Mercedes GLE 53 when the vehicle collided with Nicola, who was riding his bicycle near the intersection. A Woodland Park police report cited in the complaint says the child “entered McBride Avenue without stopping and collided with Vehicle #1.”

The report also noted that the vehicle was not impounded and that no alcohol or drug tests were administered following the crash, according to the filing.

The lawsuit further claims that the Borough of Woodland Park and Passaic County were negligent in maintaining the roadway, alleging that a defect on McBride Avenue contributed to the crash. It also states that officials “purportedly repaired a defect in the roadway” after the accident occurred.

Colangelo, represented by the Law Offices of Peter W. Till, is seeking damages under New Jersey’s Wrongful Death Act and Survival Act, alleging negligence and negligent entrustment by the defendants.

Daily Voice has reached out to Woodland Park officials for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Little Falls-Woodland Park and receive free news updates.