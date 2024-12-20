Officer Reached 102 MPH, Went Airborne In Crash Caused By Medical Episode, Little Falls PD Says

Little Falls Patrolman Antonio Piedrabuena began experiencing symptoms of a medical emergency, causing his marked police vehicle to accelerate uncontrollably around 1:18 a.m. on Dec. 12, his department said in a news release.

The police unit reached speeds of 102 miles per hour as it veered over the double-yellow lines, struck a curb and utility pole, and crashed into the front of Schumacher Chevrolet along Main Street near Union Avenue, police said.

The vehicle continued into the neighboring Mavis Discount Tire parking lot, where it struck an unoccupied parked car. The impact sent Piedrabuena’s car airborne, striking a tree and the roof of the Knights of Columbus building before landing in the rear lot and ultimately coming to rest against Mainline Pizza at 8 East Main Street.

Emergency responders, including Little Falls officers, EMS, and firefighters arrived quickly and transported Piedrabuena to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson for treatment. He underwent successful surgery earlier this week and is now recovering, his department said.

“We are incredibly moved by the overwhelming support, concerns, and prayers from our community, surrounding agencies, and local PBAs,” said Little Falls Police Chief Bryan M. Prall. “Your gestures of kindness mean the world to him, his family, and all of us in the Little Falls family.”

Patrolman Piedrabuena has served three years with the Little Falls Police Department, following prior service with the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police. He is a graduate of Passaic Valley High School and a former Little Falls resident.

The Little Falls PBA Local 346 and the police department expressed gratitude for the prompt response of emergency services and the support from the community. “Please continue to keep Antonio and his family in your thoughts and prayers as he works toward a full recovery,” they added.

