Officer Hospitalized After Serious On-Duty Crash In Little Falls

The Little Falls officer, whose name has not been released, was involved in a collision that occurred late the night before, and was quickly rushed to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on Main Street, according to local residents and news reports.

In a statement, PBA President Andreyev expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support: “He is in stable condition at an area hospital. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. Thank you to all who reached out with concern.”

As of press time, authorities have not provided additional details about the crash or the officer’s condition. The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Little Falls-Woodland Park and receive free news updates.