Woman Found Dead In Lagoon Behind Little Egg Harbor Township Home: Prosecutor

An elderly woman was found dead in a lagoon behind a residence on North Boom Street in Little Egg Harbor Township, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced on Sunday, Dec. 29.

 Photo Credit: Little Egg Harbor PD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Officers from the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a report of a female floating in the lagoon at approximately 7:45 a.m., Prosecutor Billhimer said. Upon arrival, officers removed the woman’s body from the water.

The incident is being investigated by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

“This apparent drowning is currently under investigation. While tragic, the death of this female does not appear to be suspicious at this time,” Billhimer stated.

Further details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

