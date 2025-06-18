Two Hospitalized Following School Bus Crash In Little Egg Harbor: Police

At 12:30 p.m., officers responded to Radio Road and Gaskill Drive after a sedan crashed into a Durham Bus Service school bus carrying seven students, Egg Harbor Township police said.

The students were junior high school and high schoolers from Pinelands Regional School District, police said.

Firefighters had to cut the door off the sedan to extricate the driver, police said.

The injured student complained of shoulder pain while the driver of the sedan was hospitalized with chest pain and a laceration on their arm, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

