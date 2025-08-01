Tuckerton Electrician Killed In Parkway Crash After Striking Tree: Njsp

On Friday, July 25 at 12:12 a.m., a Toyota passenger vehicle operated by Frank Ippolito was traveling south on the Garden State Parkway when it lost directional control, exited the roadway and crashed into a tree, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for New Jersey State Police said.

Ippolito was pronounced dead at the scene, Lebron said.

A Stafford native, Ippolito graduated from Southern Regional High School in 1995 and worked as an electrician, according to his obituary from Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home.

An avid sports fan who loved going to the gym, Ippolito also loved music, movies and cared for animals both big and small, his obituary reads.

He is survived by his parents, Donna-Marie and Frank, his stepmother, Rose, his siblings, Danielle, Spencer, Michael and Rosalie and numerous other nieces, nephews and friends, according to his obituary.

A funeral will be held Sunday, Aug. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home in Stafford, his obituary reads.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said. To view his obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Little Egg Harbor and receive free news updates.