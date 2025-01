The blaze erupted around 5 p.m. at a business located at 1110 Radio Road, authorities said. Photos taken by Jo Lucas captured plumes of smoke rising into the sky as the sun set over the area.

Firefighters responded to the scene as smoke spread across the neighborhood. Officials have not yet released details on the cause of the fire or any potential injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Little Egg Harbor and receive free news updates.