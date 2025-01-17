Auto Repair Shop In Little Egg Harbor Used To Store Meth, Guns, Steroids: Prosecutor

James Palmisano was arrested following a two-month investigation that culminated in a search warrant at Island Automotive at 699 Route 9 on Friday, Jan 3, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Detectives seized two sawed-off shotguns, a .22 caliber single action rifle, a Flintlock pistol, approximately 19 vials of suspected steroids, a quantity of methamphetamine, a quantity of hollow point bullets, numerous BB guns, and drug paraphernalia indicative of narcotics distribution, Billhimer said. During the execution of the search warrant, Detectives discovered two suspected explosive devices; which were secured by the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad, Billhimer said.

Palmisano was hit with numerous charges, including weapon offenses, possession of methamphetamine and possession of steroids, Billhimer said. He is being detained pending trial, authorities said.

