A player in Little Egg Harbor won the $484,967 jackpot on Monday, Feb. 10, by matching the winning numbers of 03, 07, 11, 25, 26.

The ticket was sold at Mystic Wine & Spirits at 110 Mathistown Rd. The Xtra was 4, and the Bulleseye was 03.

