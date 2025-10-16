Two Teens Arrested For Shooting In Lindenwold: Prosecutor

At 11:02 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, Lindenwold police responded to the 100 block of Blackwood-Clementon Road and found a 23-year-old man shot during a robbery, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay, Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez, and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy Jr. said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Two 18-year-old Camden residents, Shamil Ceaser Jr. and Abdul Tatum were identified as suspects in the Lindenwold shooting, authorities said.

The Camden County Police Department Shooting Response Team was investigating a shooting that occurred in Camden on Wednesday, Sept. 10,, when a residence on the 1200 block of Dupont Street was struck by gunfire, authorities said.

Detectives identified Ceaser and Tatum as the men responsible for the shooting, authorities said.

For the two shootings, Ceaser and Tatum are charged with attempted murder, robbery, multiple weapons offenses and multiple counts of aggravated assault, authorities said.

Ceaser and Tatum were taken into custody in Camden on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, by the U.S.Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division, authorities said.

