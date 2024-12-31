Two-Motorcycle Crash Kills Stratford Man, 28, In Lindenwold: Police

Thomas Lista, 28, was killed in the crash on Sunday, Dec. 29, the Lindenwold Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Officers responded to the scene on the 100 block of New Freedom Road at around 6:36 p.m. One motorcycle rider who was injured after leaving the road told police that another motorcyclist had also veered off the road at the same time.

Police found the second crash site about 50 feet from the road and Lista was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said both motorcyclists traveled north on New Freedom Road before losing control.

The crash remained under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lindenwold-Clementon and receive free news updates.