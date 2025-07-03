Nine Camden County Lotto Players Celebrate Jackpot

Nine Camden County lottery players are celebrating after they won the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot drawing on Thursday, June 26. The team will split the $746,853 jackpot, each earning around $80,000.

The group buys tickets every week but after going to the same Wawa too many times and coming up short, they decided to try a different Wawa at 421 Whitehorse Pike South in Lindenwold.

"I figured it was time to change our luck," the person who bought the tickets said. "It was the first time I went there."

At 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, the player realized they had finally won the big one.

"I was dumbfounded," the player said. "I kept checking and checking. I couldn't wait to call everyone in the morning. Nobody could believe it. They thought I was a joking."

The team had buying tickets for the last five years, missing the Cash 5 by one number last year.

The winning numbers were 08, 17, 19, 22 and 36. The XTRA was 02 and the Bullseye was 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lindenwold-Clementon and receive free news updates.