Bride Vanishes 5 Days After Flying From India To NJ For Arranged Marriage, Lindenwold PD Says

Simran may have used the prearranged marriage for free airfare to the United States, Lindenwold police said. Surveillance video was obtained depicting Simran apparently looking at her phone and waiting for someone, police said.

She did not seem in distress on the surveillance video, police said. Simran has an international phone only that works on Wi-Fi. At this time there are no known family members in India to contact to obtain her possible whereabouts, police said.

Simran is 5'4" and weighs 150 lbs., police said. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, white t-shirt, black flip flops and small diamond studded earing, police said. She has a small scar on the left side of her forehead and does not speak English, police said.

Anyone with information on Simran or her whereabouts, should contact Det. Joe Tomasetti at 856-784-7566 ext:421 or jtomasetti@lindenwoldpd.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lindenwold-Clementon and receive free news updates.