Ro'mell Davis was last seen in the 500 block of Broadway in Camden, Lindenwold police said. He may be wearing cream/gray New Balance sneakers, a black/brown Balenciaga hoodie, and a ski mask, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 856-784-7566 or email Det. Bonilla jbonilla@lindenwoldpd.com

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lindenwold-Clementon and receive free news updates.