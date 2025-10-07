At 3:26 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 27, Linden police responded to 3100 block of Irene Street and found Darrell Sanders, who had sustained a single gunshot wound, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel and Linden Police Chief David Hart said. Sanders was transferred to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Yamir Saffold-Davis was identified as the suspect and arrested in Elizabeth by US Marshals, authorities said. He is charged with murder in the first degree, multiple weapons offenses and aggravated assault, authorities said.

