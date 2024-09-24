Woman Stabbed, Man Arrested: Linden PD

At 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Grant Street and found a 20-year-woman stabbed, Linden police said. She was treated on scene and transported to a nearby hospital where she remains in stable condition, police said.

Kyeshon Downer was arrested on scene, police said . He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, and other weapons related charges, police said. He remains in custody, police said.

Last year, Downer was arrested in Linden after he pointed at a rifle at another man, officers said. Downer was eventually apprehended in a backyard following a foot pursuit.

The stabbing remains under investigation, police said.

