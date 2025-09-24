SWAT Arrests 4 Teens For Linden Shooting: Police

Linden police, along with the Union County SWAT team and other police departments, executed search warrants throughout Elizabeth, apprehending Amare Bakersville, 19 and two 16-year-olds for a shooting that occurred in April, law enforcement said.

On Friday, April 25, officers responded to Woodlawn Avenue after two groups exchanged gunfire following a dispute, police said. Several vehicles were damaged, though no injuries were reported, police said.

A 16-year-old Linden resident had previously been taken into custody and was charged as a juvenile for aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses.

Bakersville and Terrence Dove, 19, were charged with aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Linden and receive free news updates.