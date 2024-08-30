Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends In Linden Crash, 3 In Custody: Cops

Police in Linden were notified of a pursuit entering the area around 5:30 p.m., police said in a Facebook post.

The pursuit had been terminated on Route 1 near S. Wood Ave. A short time later, the stolen vehicle struck a curb near the intersection of S. Stiles Street 21st Street and became disabled, police said.

Three suspects fled from the vehicle on foot. Officers from Linden, Elizabeth, Union, Rahway, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Jersey State Police gave chase, and all suspects are now in custody.

Their identities were not released as of press time.

