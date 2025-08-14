Stolen Handgun, Oxycodone Recovered Following Linden Traffic Stops, 2 Arrested: Police

Jeffrey Reyes, a 29-year-old Elizabeth man was stopped at 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9 at 12:40 a.m. on the 400 block of N. Wood Avenue after an officer observed him talking on his cell phone without a hands-free device, Linden police said.

A subsequent investigation led to the recovery of an illegal handgun, police said.

At 4:15 p.m. that same day, officers stopped Michael Cidieudfort, a 42-year-old Newark resident, as he was driving north on the 1400 block of Route 1, police said.

A subsequent investigation, conducted with assistance of the Union County Sheriff’s K9 Unit, led to the recovery of a stolen handgun, as well as a quantity of oxycodone, promethazine, and marijuana, police said.

Reyes is charged with possession of a weapon, while Cidieudfort is charged with multiple weapons and drug charges, police said.

Both defendants were committed to Essex County Jail pending court appearances, police said.

