Six People Arrested In 2023 Linden Shooting: Police

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, officers responded to N. Wood Avenue and E. Blancke Street after a shooter brandished a black handgun and fired a gunshot during an argument, Linden police said.

No injuries were reported, but a single shell casing was recovered from the scene, police said.

On Wednesday, May 21, two juveniles, a 17-year-old from Elizabeth and a 15-year-old Linden resident, along with Nafee Finney, 18 and Joshua Ruth, 18, of Elizabeth, Micai Watson, an 18-year-old Roselle resident and Samir Cherry, an 18-year-old Linden resident were arrested, police said.

The juveniles face juvenile complaints for conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and rioting, police said.

Finney, Ruth, Watson, and Cherry are each charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and rioting, police said. Ruth is additionally charged with hindering, police said.

Diedra Washington, a 42-year-old Roselle resident was previously charged with hindering, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Linden and receive free news updates.