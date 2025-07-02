Roselle Man Robbed Supermarket At Knifepoint: Linden PD

At 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, Nigel Cummings walked behind the counter at the New Way Supermarket at 816 E. St. George Avenue, Linden police said. While brandishing a knife, he grabbed the clerk and demanded money from the register. The clerk was not injured, police said.

Cummings was arrested on Friday, May 30 in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania, police said. He is being held there while pending extradition to New Jersey, police said.

He is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Linden and receive free news updates.