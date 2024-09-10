Newark Man Struck By Vehicle In Linden: Police

The crash occurred at midnight on the 1700 block of Route 1, Linden police said in a release. A 2018 Honda CRV was traveling southbound when it collided with the man, police said.

The man was treated on scene and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is listed in serious condition, police said.

No additional injuries were reported, and the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with Investigators, police said.

