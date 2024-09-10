Fair 55°

Newark Man Struck By Vehicle In Linden: Police

A 63-year old Newark man was struck by a vehicle in Linden on Tuesday, Sept. 10, authorities said.

The crash occurred at midnight on the 1700 block of Route 1, Linden police said in a release. A 2018 Honda CRV was traveling southbound when it collided with the man, police said.

The man was treated on scene and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is listed in serious condition, police said.

No additional injuries were reported, and the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with Investigators, police said.

