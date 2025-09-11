Linden Schools Shelter-in-Place After Threats Over False Charlie Kirk Post: Police

The firestorm began after numerous posts showed a video of a woman, believed to be a second grade teacher in Linden, celebrating Kirk's death, Linden police said. The information is incorrect, Linden police stressed.

"The individual referred to is not, nor has ever been, an employee of Linden Public Schools, Linden New Jersey," police said.

The school district has been flooded with threats of violence, police said. l Linden Public Schools were immediately placed in shelter in place, and police are working closely with Linden Public Schools to investigate these threats, police said.

Parents can expect to see a visible, increased police presence at all schools, police said.

"It is understandable for people to have strong emotions following yesterday's horrific events, and we join those who have condemned this killing in strongest of terms," police said. "Violence is never the answer, and threats of violence like this have no place in our society, and certainly not in our schools."

