Four Roselle Residents Dealt Fentanyl, Cocaine, Ecstasy: Linden PD

Christine Cintron, 25, Tyron Dieujuste, 32, Xavier M. Padilla, 26, and Juanita Padilla-Jacobs, 43, were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 3 following the seizure of approximately 280 grams of Cocaine, a quantity of Xanax and Ecstasy, $6,280.00 in US currency, and nearly 400 Fentanyl pills made to look like Oxycodone during a search warrant, Linden police said.

The four were indicted by a Union County grand jury on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, first-degree intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance in a park zone, police said.

