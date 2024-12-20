Overcast 35°

SHARE

Four Roselle Residents Dealt Fentanyl, Cocaine, Ecstasy: Linden PD

Four Roselle residents were indicted on Wednesdy, Dec. 5 with dealing fentanyl in Linden, authorities said.

T: Christine Cintron, Tyron Dieujuste                                            B: Xavier M. Padilla, Juanita Padilla-Jacobs, 43, 

T: Christine Cintron, Tyron Dieujuste                                            B: Xavier M. Padilla, Juanita Padilla-Jacobs, 43, 

Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

Christine Cintron, 25, Tyron Dieujuste, 32, Xavier M. Padilla, 26, and Juanita Padilla-Jacobs, 43, were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 3 following the seizure of approximately 280 grams of Cocaine, a quantity of Xanax and Ecstasy, $6,280.00 in US currency, and nearly 400 Fentanyl pills made to look like Oxycodone during a search warrant, Linden police said. 

The four were indicted by a Union County grand jury on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, first-degree intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance in a park zone, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Linden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE