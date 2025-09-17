Elizabeth Woman Shot In Wendy's Parking Lot: Linden PD

At 7 p.m., officers responded to 709 S. Wood Ave. and found a woman with a single gunshot wound she sustained while sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

The woman was treated on scene and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Jim Garrison at (908) 474-8045 or via email at [email protected].

