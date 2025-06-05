22 Grams Of Heroin, 6 Handguns, 24 Arrests: Prosecutor Announces Massive Linden Drug Bust

Numerous police departments and SWAT teams participated in the raid, which involved 14 search warrants throughout North Jersey, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel and Linden Police Chief David Hart said.
The raids were part of a comprehensive investigation by the Union County Intelligence and Narcotics Division and the Linden Police Department Narcotics Bureau targeting a drug distribution network operating mainly in Linden and Roselle, authorities said.
Items seized include $81,559 in cash, six handguns, 431 grams of cocaine, 2,149 prescription pills, 22 grams of suspected heroin and 127 grams of suspected methamphetamine, authorities said.
Those arrested ranged in age from their 20s to their 70s and were hit with numerous weapons and drug charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense, authorities said.
Those arrested include:
- Hamid Holloway, age 44, of East Orange
- Steve Dale, age 42, of Elizabeth
- Khylah Brown, age 28, of Elizabeth
- Brian Perez, age 34, of Elizabeth
- Diane Oreilly, age 64, of Roselle
- Joel Coupaud, age 70, of Roselle
- Michael Giles, age 44, of Roselle
- Ildefonso Colon, age 28, of Roselle
- Sean Kelly, age 32, of Elizabeth
- Edward Fish Jr., age 46, of Plainfield
- Jessica Montes-Bustillo, age 25, of Elizabeth
- Anthony Brown, age 31, of Elizabeth
- Eugene Doss, age 44, of Avenel
- Jevaughn Brown, age 30, of Rahway
- Naim Holloway, age 44, of East Orange
- Federico Niditio, age 31, of Roselle
- Tremain Chandler, age 52, of Roselle
- Jhevante Davis, age 26, of Rahway
- Dylan Cheong, age 32, of Linden
- Adelson Berlus, age 34, of Elizabeth
- Bruce Toomer, age 58, of Perth Amboy
- Raiford Boone, age 51, of Jersey City
- Reginald Locke, age 57, of Elizabeth
- William Fish, age 55, of Roselle
- Corey Milligan, age 56, of Roselle
