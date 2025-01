A Powerball ticket sold in Lincoln Park matched five white balls in the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 11, winning $1 million.

The ticket was sold at ShopRite on Beaverbrook Road. The winning numbers were 03, 06, 32, 37, 65. The Powerball was 04 and the Power Play was 3X.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lincoln Park and receive free news updates.