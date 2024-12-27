Fair 43°

SHARE

Seven People Injured, Two Children Critical In Lawrence Township Crash: Police

Two children were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence Township that caused injuries to seven people, authorities said.

A cruiser for the&nbsp;Lawrence Township (NJ) Police Department.

A cruiser for the Lawrence Township (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Lawrence Township NJ Police Department
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Lawrence Township police responded to the intersection of Brunswick Pike and Darrah Lane at around 11:19 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, the department said in a news release.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the children, ages 11 and 5, unconscious and unresponsive in the backseat of one vehicle. Paramedics rushed them to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton where they remained in critical condition.

Five others sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The cause of the collision remained under investigation.

Anyone who saw or has information about the crash should call the Lawrence Township Police Department at 609-844-7125 or 609-896-1111.

to follow Daily Voice Lawrence Township and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE