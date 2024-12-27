Seven People Injured, Two Children Critical In Lawrence Township Crash: Police

Lawrence Township police responded to the intersection of Brunswick Pike and Darrah Lane at around 11:19 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, the department said in a news release.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the children, ages 11 and 5, unconscious and unresponsive in the backseat of one vehicle. Paramedics rushed them to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton where they remained in critical condition.

Five others sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The cause of the collision remained under investigation.

Anyone who saw or has information about the crash should call the Lawrence Township Police Department at 609-844-7125 or 609-896-1111.

