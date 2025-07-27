Netflix Director Loved Lawrenceville Boy’s Hair So Much He Cast Him Without An Audition

Bryana Demonte, a professor at The College of New Jersey, submitted her son Luca and daughter Giada for roles in the new Adam Sandler sequel after spotting a casting notice from Grant Wilfley Casting.

What happened next? “I got a text saying Luca had been selected by the director to play the child of a principal actor,” Bryana said. “He never auditioned — it was wild. I was nervous it was a scam.”

It wasn’t.

Luca’s first scene was shot at Alpine Country Club. He was one of four boys chosen to depict Happy Gilmore's young sons.

“That was his first time on set,” Bryana said.

Eight takes in and out of the water. Eight outfit changes. Wetsuits. Water safety crews. It was a lot of a little guy, but Luca rocked it, his mom said.

"It was nothing short of surreal," she added.

In another scene, a fake Trojan commercial, Luca and his "brothers" appear to wreak havoc on a golf course. “They were just told to beat up a golf bag,” Bryana said. “It was so fun for them.”

Luca’s long, curly hair helped him land the role. “The director said, ‘I picked you for your hair, Luca,’” Bryana said. “Luca’s so proud of it. He gets mistaken for a girl sometimes and it doesn’t bother him at all.”

The family thought filming was done. Then Bryana got another casting text — this time for her 2-year-old daughter, Giada.

“I was so confused,” Bryana said. “There was never any mention of a daughter.”

But sure enough, Giada was cast as the youngest child of a principal actor. Her scene, filmed in Moonachie on the final day of production, shows Julie Bowen holding Giada while the Gilmore boys play a video game.

Also on set that day was Sunny Sandler, Adam’s real-life daughter, who plays his on-screen daughter, Vienna, in the film. She even posted a photo of Giada on Instagram, Bryana said.

Now that "Happy Gilmore 2" is streaming on Netflix, both kids have officially had their moment.

“I’m a happy mom,” Bryana said. “They both got a little screen time and their five seconds of fame in such an iconic movie.”

So, what's next for the Demonte siblings? While Giada is too young to understand, Luca asked his mom to land him a Pokemon commercial, Bryana said.

"I hope it does open some doors for them," Bryana said. "I'd like him to have more opportunities. I’ll keep doing it and encouraging it for as long as he asks for it. If he doesn’t like it anymore, then we’re done."

