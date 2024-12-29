Mark Berko, 31, allegedly entered the Dunkin Donuts at 299 Burnside Avenue around 1:17 a.m., police said. He forcibly removed the cash drawer from the register, fled outside, and smashed it on the sidewalk to access the money inside. The 19-year-old employee on duty had an active Order of Protection against Berko, police added.

Responding officers located and arrested Berko a short time later without further incident. He was transported to a hospital for assessment. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Berko faces charges including felony burglary 3rd degree, misdemeanor criminal mischief 3rd degree, felony criminal contempt 1st degree, and misdemeanor petit larceny. He is set to be arraigned on Monday, Dec. 30, at First District Court in Hempstead.

This is not Berko's first arrest at the Burnside Avenue Dunkin Donuts. On Nov. 26, he was charged with felony robbery 3rd degree and misdemeanor criminal mischief 4th degree for an incident that occurred at the same location on Nov. 21. He had been released on his own recognizance following that arrest, police said.

