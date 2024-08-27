Lawrence Township Couple Admits To Lying On Asylum Applications For Sri Lankans, Feds Say

Zuwairul Ameer, 61, and Claudette Ameer, 63, pleaded guilty on Monday, Aug. 26 to conspiracy to commit immigration fraud, New Jersey's U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a news release. They were indicted in the immigration fraud case on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

According to court documents and statements, Zuwairul Ameer, also known as "Zuwairul Thowfeek," submitted false asylum applications for non-citizen clients since at least 2007. Claudette Ameer, who also went by "Claudette Pieries," managed the business by contacting clients, arranging meetings, and mailing completed applications to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Asylum applicants must prove they've suffered or fear persecution in their country of origin based on "race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group." A USCIS officer reviews an application and makes an initial determination on whether to grant asylum.

If an asylum application is prepared by someone other than an applicant, the preparer must disclose their name and address, along with signing it.

Zuwairul Ameer met with clients and drafted applications on their behalf that were fraudulent because they exaggerated stories of mistreatment. Some also falsely had Zuwairul Ameer’s name as the preparer.

The couple charged at least $1,000 per application.

Investigators said Zuwairul Ameer added false details to the story of a person who arrived in the U.S. from Sri Lanka in early 2020. The asylum seeker told Zuwairul Ameer about actual mistreatment but Ameer added a fake claim about the applicant being sexually abused by Sri Lankan police.

The applicant asked Ameer to remove the lies but Ameer said U.S. immigration authorities wouldn't grant asylum unless the sexual abuse claim was added. Ameer first agreed to remove the lies but readded them into the application.

Federal officials later questioned the asylum seeker about the application. The applicant agreed to work with investigators in November 2020.

Agents recorded three phone calls between Zuwairul Ameer and the asylum seeker. Ameer told the applicant that he left the false details in the application and the person didn't have a viable claim without the lies.

Investigators then found more instances of the Ameers forging details on other asylum seekers' applications. The false claims included beatings and other forms of sexual violence.

The couple could be sentenced to up to five years in prison. They could also receive a fine of $250,000 or "twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest."

The Ameers were scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

